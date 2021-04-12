Stocks Fall as Wall Street Preps for Earnings Season, Tech Slumps

Stocks fall as investors pause following a third straight week of gains for equities and as Wall Street prepares for first-quarter earnings season.

Stocks fell Monday as investors paused following a third straight week of gains for equities and record highs for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, and prepared for first-quarter earnings season.

The Dow declined 103 points, or 0.31%, to 33,696, the S&P 500 fell 0.22% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.56%.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report rose 0.42% Monday after the software giant agreed to buy speech-recognition company Nuance Communications (NUAN) - Get Report for $56 a share. The deal values Nuance at about $19.7 billion, including roughly $1 billion in Nuance debt.

Nuance shares surged 17% to $53.33.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged higher Monday to 1.676%. It had been as high as 1.75% early last week on concerns about rising inflation. Traders this week will be monitoring U.S. Treasury auctions of $271 billion of new debt.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes,"said any increases in U.S. inflation would be temporary.

He said the central bank would consider raising interest rates when the nation was back to maximum employment and inflation was back to 2%.

"It'll be a while until we get to that place. But that's the guidance that we've offered to the public of the conditions we'd want to see before we start raising interest rates."

Jim Cramer: When the Next Rate Hike Comes It's a Time to Buy Not Sell Stocks

Powell said Sunday the U.S. economy was at a turning point, as vaccines roll out, the government provides further fiscal stimulus and more Americans land jobs. But the nation isn't yet out of the woods.

"I would say this. What we're seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point," the Fed chairman said.

Tom Mantione, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management, said the main risk for stocks was "any sign of the Federal Reserve altering its message of accommodative monetary policy, which has been such an excellent tailwind for global markets.

"If the Fed were to signal a desire to raise interest rates earlier, that could spark a moment of weakness for markets," Mantione said.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report will kick off the first-quarter earnings season Wednesday, followed by reports this week from Wall Street rivals Citigroup (C) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report and Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report.

Rotation Is the Key Issue as Earnings Season Starts

Wells Fargo is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Meanwhile, officials from such companies as Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, Intel (INTC) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report will meet with the White House Monday to discuss the impact a global semiconductor shortage is having on U.S. manufacturers.

Jim Cramer on the Semiconductor Shortage