Stocks Move Higher After Bank Earnings and Ahead of Coinbase Debut

Stocks rise as investors weigh earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs and await the first trade for Coinbase.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday as investors weighed earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156 points, or 0.46%, to 33,833, the S&P 500 gained 0.12% and the Nasdaq rose 0.13%.

JPMorgan reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday of $4.50 a share vs 78 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.09 a share.

Earnings at the biggest U.S. bank got a boost from the release of about $5.2 billion in previous provisions for bad loans.

The stock fell 1.3% on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs posted earnings in the first quarter of $18.60 a share, well above year-earlier earnings of $3.11. Analysts were calling for Goldman Sachs to post a profit of $10.22. Revenue at Goldman Sachs also topped estimates.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) - Get Report first-quarter earnings were better than expected after the bank released $1.6 billion in its reserves for credit losses.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose slightly Wednesday to 1.634% following an auction of 30-year bonds that was met with strong demand. Yields have eased in April as fears have ebbed that the Federal Reserve would boost interest rates sooner than expected to curtail inflation resulting from the U.S. recovery.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high Tuesday as investors looked past an uptick in U.S. consumer inflation. The Dow declined after U.S. health officials recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine following rare clotting cases.

The White House said its vaccination program remained on pace despite the pause in distributing the J&J vaccine.

"By all accounts," traders "took the well-telegraphed inflation 'pick-up' in stride," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp. "All the while, markets remain seemingly unfazed by the halt in that J&J Covid-19 vaccine rollout."

Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Report, the largest U.S. digital currency exchange, will begin trading Wednesday.

The Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 for the direct listing of Coinbase. At that price, Coinbase would be valued at about $65 billion.

Jim Cramer, founder of TheStreet, told "Mad Money" viewers on Tuesday that Coinbase was a great company with terrific management but was coming to market at the worst possible time.

Bitcoin set another record high, rising to as high as $64,829 on Wednesday ahead of the Coinbase listing, according to CoinDesk.