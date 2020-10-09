Dow Rises on Signals Trump Open to Large-Scale Stimulus Package

President Donald Trump signals he wants a comprehensive aid package, reversing a decision he made earlier this week to call off stimulus negotiations.

Stocks posted gains Friday after President Donald Trump signaled he wants a comprehensive aid package, reversing a decision he made earlier this week to call off U.S. stimulus negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 159 points, or 0.56%, to 28,584, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Tech stocks jumped following reports that said Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report was in advanced talks to buy rival chipmaker Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report in a takeover that could be valued at $30 billion.

Xilinx was jumping 15.23% to $122.13, while AMD declined 3.18% on Friday to $83.76.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Trump wants agreement on a large-scale stimulus package, a Pelosi spokesman said. Trump had ordered his representatives on Tuesday to halt talks until after the Nov. 3 presidential election because he said Pelosi was negotiating in bad faith.

“The on-and-off nature of the fiscal stimulus discussion in the U.S. hardly inspires lasting confidence,” said Mizuho Bank. “Uncertainty around the presidential election on 3 November will likely persist not only through to polling day but possibly after."

Stocks ended higher Thursday as Wall Street parsed the mixed signals about a stimulus package from Trump and Pelosi. Pelosi said Thursday she wouldn't agree to a stand-alone relief bill for airlines without a guarantee that a more comprehensive package would be addressed.

Oil prices fell slightly Friday but were on track for weekly gains of about 10%, boosted by disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico from a strengthening Hurricane Delta.