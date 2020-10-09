Dow Rises on Signals Trump Open to Large-Scale Stimulus Package - TheStreet
Dow Rises on Signals Trump Open to Large-Scale Stimulus Package

President Donald Trump signals he wants a comprehensive aid package, reversing a decision he made earlier this week to call off stimulus negotiations.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks posted gains Friday after President Donald Trump signaled he wants a comprehensive aid package, reversing a decision he made earlier this week to call off U.S. stimulus negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 159 points, or 0.56%, to 28,584, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Tech stocks jumped following reports that said Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report was in advanced talks to buy rival chipmaker Xilinx  (XLNX) - Get Report in a takeover that could be valued at $30 billion.

Xilinx was jumping 15.23% to $122.13, while AMD declined 3.18% on Friday to $83.76.

Advanced Micro Devices is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMD? Learn more now.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Trump wants agreement on a large-scale stimulus package, a Pelosi spokesman said. Trump had ordered his representatives on Tuesday to halt talks until after the Nov. 3 presidential election because he said Pelosi was negotiating in bad faith.

“The on-and-off nature of the fiscal stimulus discussion in the U.S. hardly inspires lasting confidence,” said Mizuho Bank. “Uncertainty around the presidential election on 3 November will likely persist not only through to polling day but possibly after."

Stocks ended higher Thursday as Wall Street parsed the mixed signals about a stimulus package from Trump and Pelosi. Pelosi said Thursday she wouldn't agree to a stand-alone relief bill for airlines without a guarantee that a more comprehensive package would be addressed.

Oil prices fell slightly Friday but were on track for weekly gains of about 10%, boosted by disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico from a strengthening Hurricane Delta.

