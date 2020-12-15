Stocks Post Rebound Amid Vaccine Optimism, Stimulus Talks

Stocks posted a rebound Tuesday following a four-day losing streak for the S&P 500 as Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine was determined to be highly effective by staff at the Food and Drug Administration.

If the vaccine gets approval from the full FDA later this week, it could be shipped by the weekend. Moderna's vaccine would join the shot developed by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report that was administered for the first time in the U.S. on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.31%, to 29,953, the S&P 500 gained 0.58% and the Nasdaq was up 0.74%.

The S&P 500's four-day losing streak was its longest since September, coming amid a surge in coronavirus infections across the country that has renewed fears an economic recovery could slow if restrictive lockdowns were again put in place.

The U.S. death toll from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, crossed 300,000 on Monday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned residents they should be prepared for a full shutdown.

Wall Street also remains tuned to efforts by lawmakers in Washington to craft a stimulus bill, but bitter partisanship has stalled negotiations. Many investors see a relief package as absolutely essential for the economy to bridge the gap between now and the broader rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers released a $908 billion aid package on Monday.

“Again, it feels like we are stuck in the negative feedback loop,” said Stephen Innes of trading firm Axi. “Unless policymakers overdeliver on market expectations, especially at this time of year when our risk-taking proclivities give way to profit-taking, it seems virus-related economic restrictions will never cease to weigh as the market (continues) to straddle that fence between hope and reality.”

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday, the central bank's last meeting of the year.

An announcement on interest rates is expected Wednesday afternoon. While the central bank is expected to hold rates steady, indications on what moves the Fed may make in the new year, including guidance on continued asset purchases, will be watched closely by investors.

Joe Biden’s Electoral College win over President Donald Trump was finalized Monday after the Democrat collected the 270 votes needed to secure the presidency. Biden won a total of 306 votes to Trump's 232.