Stocks Rise as First Covid-19 Vaccine Is Deployed in the U.S.

Stocks rose Monday as the first coronavirus vaccines were shipped to distribution sites across the U.S. and a bipartisan group of lawmakers prepared to introduce a $908 billion pandemic relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 196 points, or 0.65%, to 30,242, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq was up 0.72%.

The first deliveries of the vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report were getting shipped from Pfizer’s plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., and were due to arrive Monday mostly at hospitals across all 50 states.

The emergency use authorization for the vaccine from U.S. health agencies came on the same weekend as the country surpassed 16 million confirmed coronavirus infections and nearly 300,000 deaths from the virus.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told “Fox News Sunday” that his bipartisan group would "have a bill produced for the American people (Monday), $908 billion.” He said he was confident Congress would pass a relief bill before the holiday break.

Details were hammered out on small business help, vaccine-distribution funding and other key areas, Bloomberg reported, citing both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The sticking point remains Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's demand on a shield for employers from virus-related lawsuits.

Market sentiment also received a boost from an extension of Brexit talks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen extended talks past Sunday's deadline, suggesting the two sides were inching closer to a conclusion ahead of Britain's exit from the bloc on Dec. 31.

A key reading on U.S. retail sales for November and the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year highlight this week's busy economic calendar.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report surged Monday after the rare disease specialist agreed to a $39 billion takeover by Britain's AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report.

Stocks in the U.S. fell last week - the S&P 500 declined 1% after two weeks of solid gains - largely because of fading prospects for another aid package from Washington.

Despite last week's declines, Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics, a quantitative investment research firm based in Philadelphia, said stocks continue to thrive in an "environment of low inflation, near zero short-term interest rates and a growing economy.

"This is the ideal environment for P/E expansion, which is the key to seeing the S&P 500 index tack on further gains of 15% to 20% over the next year," he added.