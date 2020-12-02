Wall Street's Rally Pauses as U.S. Jobs Growth Slows

Stocks decline as a report on private payrolls growth in the U.S. comes in below forecasts.

Stocks declined Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set record highs, following a report on private payrolls growth in the U.S. that was below forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 184 points, or 0.62%, to 29,639, the S&P 500 was down 0.35% and the Nasdaq fell 0.63%.

The U.S. added 307,000 private-sector jobs in November, according to payroll processor ADP, missing economists' estimates of 405,000. It was the smallest gain since July.

The report is a precursor to the official U.S. jobs report that will be released Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the U.S. to have added 441,500 jobs in November, down from 638,000 the previous month, with the unemployment rate ticking lower to 6.8%.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closing at records as Wall Street came off a November that was its best monthly performance since April.

Driving the stock market gains have been breakthroughs on the creation of a coronavirus vaccine. In the latest development, a Covid-19 shot from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report was approved in the U.K., making Great Britain the first western country to grant approval for a vaccine.

Pfizer was rising more than 7% Wednesday after the U.K. approved the coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, reaching a decision ahead of expected approvals from the U.S. and the European Union.

The shot will be available in Britain starting next week.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been commenting on the need for further economic stimulus as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and hospitalizations in several states hit all-time highs.

Biden, who unveiled his economic team Tuesday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary nominee, told reporters that "help is on the way" as he promised to roll out a new support package shortly after taking office in January.

Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report were 12% lower after the cloud giant said it was buying Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report for cash and stock in a deal valued at $27.7 billion.