Dow Jumps 500 Points as Bonds Stabilize and Vaccines Boost Sentiment

Stocks rise as the bond market stabilizes, investors look to the passage of President Biden's massive stimulus package, and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine gets U.S. approval.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks rose the most in a month Monday as the bond market stabilized and investors looked to the passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

U.S. approval of Johnson & Johnson’s  (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot COVID-19 vaccine also boosted market sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 512 points, or 1.66%, to 31,445, the S&P 500 rose 1.56% and the Nasdaq was up 1.45%.

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report rose after United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Report placed an order for new 737 MAX jets.

Benchmark Treasury yields traded at 1.429% on Monday, retreating from last week's one-year highs of 1.6% that were spurred by expectations for stronger growth and fears that inflation will rise along with an economic recovery.

Jim Cramer: What History Tells Us About Bond-Rate Scares Like This

The Dow tumbled 469 points on Friday as the jump in interest rates unsettled investors on Wall Street. For the week, the Dow fell 1.8%, the S&P 500 declined 2.5% and the Nasdaq sank 4.9%.

Biden's pandemic relief bill, approved early Saturday by the U.S. House of Representatives, now goes to the Senate for approval.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine received the expected approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday, allowing the healthcare giant to begin distributing the vaccine in the U.S.

J&J's vaccine is the third vaccine authorized in the U.S. to combat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that has killed more than 513,000 Americans. The shot was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Report surged Monday after the second-biggest oil company added activist investor Jeff Ubben and former Comcast executive Michael Angelakis to its board.

Critics have pushed Exxon to accelerate its transition to lower-carbon strategies.

The contributions of Ubben and Angelakis “will be valued as Exxon Mobil advances plans to increase shareholder value by responsibly providing needed energy while playing a leadership role in the energy transition,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.

Oil prices, meanwhile, rose to just shy of their recent 13-month highs as investors bet on a faster recovery in energy demand and a potential easing in OPEC production cuts.

