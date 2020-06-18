Dow Trades Lower as Virus Worries Weigh on Wall Street

Stocks fall as optimism over a global economic recovery loses out to worries over the spread of the coronavirus.

Stocks fell Thursday as optimism over a global economic recovery lost out to worries over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 164 points, or 0.63%, to 25,955, the S&P 500 fell 0.39% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.07%.

Investors have been weighing signs of a pickup in the U.S. economy as states reopen and continued stimulus measures from governments and central banks against fears of a possible second wave of virus infections.

New infection rates have been rising in California and Texas, with the latter seeing a record spike in hospitalizations for each of the past six days. New cases in Oklahoma continue to rise ahead of a campaign rally on Saturday for President Donald Trump that is expected to be the largest indoor event in the United States in at least three months.

In Beijing, China's capital, the city was back under lockdown amid a resurgence of the virus. Reports said China was battling its worst outbreak since Wuhan.

Stocks in the U.S. were lower even after the number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits fell from the previous week but were higher than expected.

Jobless claims for the week ended June 13 were 1.51 million last week, lower than in previous weeks but still in the millions as U.S. employers continue to face the daunting task of reopening and re-hiring amid one of the steepest recessions in history.

"The fear of a second wave of layoffs, as industries not directly affected by Covid-caused shutdowns have started to shed workers, appears to have begun," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

"Unemployment claims dropped only slightly, and much less than estimates. For now, the claims seem to have stalled around 1.5 million weekly, which is still twice the worst week of the Great Recession. It’s clear we need much more hiring in the most-affected industries to resume a quicker lowering of layoffs," Frick added.