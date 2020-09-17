Stocks Off Lows as Federal Reserve Points to U.S. Recovery Risks

Stocks decline after the Federal Reserve signals it will keep interest rates low through at least 2023.

Stocks declined Thursday but came off earlier lows after the Federal Reserve signaled it would keep interest rates low through at least 2023 and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy would continue struggling without help from Congress.

Economic data that pointed to a U.S. economy that continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic also were pressuring equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 66 points, or 0.24%, to 27,966, the S&P 500 declined 0.55% and the Nasdaq fell 0.96%.

Stocks ended mixed Wednesday, with tech stocks retreating, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at near zero and indicated they would remain there for the near-term future to assist the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 ended its three-day winning streak.

Powell said Wednesday a U.S. economic recovery would depend largely on how well the country controls the coronavirus pandemic.

“A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a wide variety of activities,” Powell said.

The Fed chairman reiterated that further fiscal stimulus was needed after additional unemployment benefits expired.

Congress has been deadlocked on the size of the next coronavirus aid bill.

“When I look at where the stimulus talks are, the odds of something getting done are very, very slim,” said Joyce Chang, JPMorgan Chase's global head of research. “Both sides are far apart.”

Another 860,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, a slight drop from the previous week’s level, and a sign of gradual improvement in the labor market. But while initial claims for jobless benefits have stabilized just below 900,000 in recent weeks, they still remain above the highest level before this year on record, which was 671,000 in September 1982.

"The reality that the Fed is maintaining its accommodative posture for quite some time seems to be sinking in (Thursday)," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "It remains to be seen how the long-term projection of near zero interest rates and more free flying inflation will actually play out for the economy.

"And the somewhat dour tone from the Fed could weigh on investors. Though a key indicator for the central bank is employment and we’re seeing slight improvement on that front ... With stimulus talks firing up again, there’s no doubt unemployment will be closely watched by investors and the Fed in the weeks and months ahead," Loewengart added.

Housing starts in August fell 5% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million, and a reading on manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region declined in September.

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report shares were down 7.16% to $235.74 in trading Thursday after the stock soared as much as 166% in Wednesday's stock market debut.

