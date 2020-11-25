Dow Slides a Day After Rising Above 30,000

Stocks are mostly lower Wednesday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 close at record highs.

Stocks were mostly lower Wednesday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at record highs, and following weekly jobless claims that rose in consecutive weeks for the first time since the summer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172 points, or 0.58%, to 29,873, the S&P 500 declined 0.24% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose to 778,000 in the week ended Nov. 21, up from a revised 748,000 the previous week and ahead of economists' forecasts of 730,000.

"Total initial claims (non-seasonally adjusted) rose for the second week in a row, making both direction and magnitude a concern," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, Indeed Hiring Lab's economist. "An uptick this far into the crisis underscores that the coronavirus continues to batter the economy, and the magnitude of initial claims shows no respite from new damage.

Total weekly initial claims have still not yet fallen below 1 million at any point during the pandemic," Konkel added.

The second reading on U.S. gross domestic product, meanwhile, came in at 33.1%, matching the initial estimate from last month, which was the best quarterly gain on record. Durable goods orders in October rose 1.3%, higher than consensus of 0.8%.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday and the Dow closed above 30,000 for the first time as President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to formally begin his transition and Wall Street bet on more fiscal stimulus as reports said former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen would be nominated for Treasury secretary.

The Dow gained nearly 455 points, or 1.54%, to close 30,046. It set an intraday all-time high of 30,116. The S&P 500 also closed at a record high of 3,635, rising 1.62% on Tuesday.

U.S. stock markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and will close at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Gap (GPS) - Get Report was sinking 17.45% Wednesday after sales at the retailer's namesake brand and Banana Republic dropped sharply in the third quarter.