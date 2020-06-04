Stocks Move Higher as Jobless Claims Slow

Stocks rise after U.S. jobless claims continue dropping and the European Central Bank expands its monetary stimulus program.

Stocks turned higher Thursday after U.S. jobless claims continued their decline and the European Central Bank expanded its monetary stimulus program.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26 points, or 0.1%, to 26,296, the S&P 500 was up 0.04% and the Nasdaq gained 0.21%. The Nasdaq 100 set an all-time intraday high.

Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. eased up for a ninth consecutive week as the pace of corporate layoffs related to the pandemic-induced economic shutdown slowed but still remained historically high.

The Labor Department said 1.877 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended May 28, down from the 2.126 million claims for the week earlier, as states continued to slowly reopen after more than two-and-a-half months of being shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a terrible number, but weekly jobless claims have been on the decline over the past few weeks, as states across the country start to ease the coronavirus-driven lockdowns," said Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners. "This trend has been priced into the stock market over the past few weeks."

Tepper added, however, that while the stock market has come sharply off the March lows it "seems to be ignoring trade tensions with China. This is one of the biggest risks for the stock market in the near-term."

The ECB boosted its coronavirus bond buying program by a larger-than-expected €600 billion on Thursday, while issuing a downbeat growth and inflation forecast for the region's blighted economy.

The ECB said its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program would increase to €1.35 trillion and be extended by around six months to June 2021.

Wall Street on Thursday followed a Wednesday session that saw the Nasdaq trade just 2% off its all-time high and the S&P 500 jump 1.36% for its fourth straight gain. Equities rose on hopes for a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus shutdown and after private-sector job losses in the U.S. were less than expected.

The Dow rose 527 points, or 2.05%, to close at 26,269 on Wednesday.

Oil prices declined Thursday after OPEC producers, as well as non-member allies such as Russia, failed to hold a virtual meeting that could have allowed for discussion of deeper and longer output cuts, with the current agreement from April currently taking 9.7 million barrels from the market each day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell 1.39% to $36.77 a barrel.