Dow Charges Higher as Trump Assures U.S.-China Pact Remains 'Intact'

Stocks rise after President Donald Trump says the U.S.-China trade agreement is 'fully intact' following comments to the contrary from a senior advisor.

Stocks rose Tuesday after President Donald Trump said the U.S.-China trade agreement was "fully intact" following comments from a senior advisor that the accord was "over."

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said the trade agreement between Washington and Beijing "continues in place," reversing comments he had made in an interview with Fox News in which he said "it's over" with regard to the pact.

Navarro said his comments were "taken wildly out of context."

“They had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place. I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world,” Navarro said.

Trump confirmed in a tweet that the U.S.-China trade pact, reached in January, remains "fully intact."

“The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!” Trump said on Twitter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 190 points, or 0.73%, to 26,215, the S&P 500 gained 0.77% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8% and reached an intraday record high. The tech-heavy index has closed higher for seven straight days.

Stocks rose Monday as investors banked on a U.S. economic recovery and shrugged off reports of surging coronavirus cases.

“It’s back to the regular order of business, which is trying to figure out why stocks are so high!” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. “You can add the resurgence of Covid-19 to the laundry list of things the market doesn’t care about, so it seems.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify about the coronavirus before a House committee on Tuesday. He will be joined by officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Fauci, in an interview with Bloomberg, said Covid-19 cases continued to rise in warmer states including Florida, Texas and Arizona.

“It doesn’t look like there’s any significant impact right now from the weather,” he said.