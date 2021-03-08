Dow Rises but Tech Stocks Falter as Investors Question Valuations

Stocks are mostly higher Monday but the Nasdaq slips as investors continue to question lofty valuations of high-flying tech stocks.

Stocks were mostly higher Monday but the Nasdaq slipped as investors continued to question lofty valuations of high-flying tech stocks.

Equities had been lower in premarket trading prior to a report from CNBC that Appaloosa Management’s David Tepper was getting bullish on stocks and said he believes a selloff in Treasuries likely was over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159 points, or 0.51%, to 31,656, the S&P 500 gained 0.22% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.13%.

Rising bond yields, which have dominated market attention the past few weeks, have been hitting tech shares the hardest since the high-growth stocks can be more vulnerable to inflation pressures.

Treasury yields are on pace for their seventh weekly increase, the longest streak of gains in at least eight years.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury traded at 1.585% early Monday, near one-year highs, after the Senate passed Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Saturday.

The stimulus bill - which includes $1,400 checks to American households and $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits - likely will add to concerns about near-term inflation and the upward march in bond yields.

Oil prices slipped but not before Brent crude traded above $70 a barrel earlier Monday following an attack on a Saudi oil terminal over the weekend.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell to $68.84 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said its oil infrastructure came under missile and drone attack from Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia said the attacks were intercepted and oil output appeared to be unaffected, according to reports from Bloomberg and others.

U.S. crude on Monday touched its highest prices in more than two years. At last check, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.67% to $65.65 a barrel.

Stocks rose broadly Friday in a rally that ended Wall Street's three-day losing streak as tech shares rebounded and Treasury yields stabilized. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% last week, its first weekly gain in three weeks, following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Jobs Report: Jim Cramer Still Doesn't See Economic Recovery Underway

General Electric (GE) - Get Report reportedly was close to an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland’s AerCap (AER) - Get Report in a deal valued at more than $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would merge the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers during a tough time for the aviation business, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was down almost 2% Monday, adding to losses the electric vehicle company has suffered over the past two weeks.

Tesla has fallen more than 23% the past two weeks following a drop of nearly 4% on Friday as interest rates have risen and bitcoin prices have tumbled.

The stock was down 1.76% to $587.45. Tesla closed at a record high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, a day before benchmark 10-year Treasury yields began a steep ascent amid accelerating inflation forecasts and improving economic growth prospects.