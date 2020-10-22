Stocks Turn Lower as Wall Street Tires of Stimulus Delays

Stocks decline as investors weigh a delay to a U.S. relief package against solid earnings reports.

Stocks declined Thursday as investors weighed a delay to a U.S. relief package and a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe against solid earnings reports.

The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless benefits registered a surprise dip last week, falling below 800,000 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began to impact the U.S. economy and jobs market. Revisions to California's jobless claim numbers were partially behind the drop.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86 points, or 0.31%, to 28,124, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq was down 0.58%.

Stocks finished lower Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers continued to negotiate the terms of a stimulus plan for the ailing U.S. economy but investors doubted the legislation would be signed before Election Day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were reported to have made progress in their negotiations and are expected speak again Thursday. Whatever plan they hatch, however, will face a Senate reluctant to approve a proposed package of about $2 trillion.

Denting sentiment also were a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and a two-month high for Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States.

Accusations against Iran and Russia from the U.S. about election interference also raised fears about political instability leading into the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was rising 1.58% Thursday after revenue growth and higher margins helped the electric vehicle company's quarterly free cash flow top $1 billion for just the second time in its history.

Tesla Gains After Reporting Strong Cash Flows: 7 Key Takeaways

AT&T (T) - Get Report reported third-quarter revenue of $42.34 billion, higher than analysts' estimates, as the telecommunications giant added more subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service and its wireless network than expected in the period.