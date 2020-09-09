Dow Rises, Nasdaq Rebounds After Falling Into Correction Territory

Stocks rose Wednesday, rebounding from Wall Street's sharp losses during the previous session that were led by tech shares.

A halt in a key coronavirus vaccine trial from AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report was holding limiting gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 274 points, or 1%, to 27,775, the S&P 500 was up 1.33% and the Nasdaq rose 1.81%.

Stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as technology shares continued their rapid retreat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where stocks such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report trade, has fallen more than 10% - a correction - since setting an all-time high last Wednesday.

Tesla shares finished Tuesday's session down 21%, its worse session ever, to $330.21. In trading Wednesday, the stock was rising 5.39% to $348.01.

Tesla Stock's Worst Day Ever

The S&P 500 has declined more than 7% over the past three trading days.

Many analysts said the declines, particularly in the tech sector, were long overdue as valuations have been stretched.

“The bottom line is that this correction was long overdue and likely has more downside over the next few weeks (and) months as these positions are cleared out,” said analysts at Morgan Stanley. Tech stocks rose 11.8% in August.

AstraZeneca declined 1.79% Wednesday after halting global trials of its cover-19 vaccine candidate because a participant in a U.K. study had an unexplained illness.

The trial was halted after “a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom,” Stat News reported. AstraZeneca is developing the vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford.

AstraZeneca, in a statement, described the halt as a “routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials.” The pause, the company said, will allow an independent committee to review safety data.

Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report, which has benefited greatly from the work-from-home movement during the coronavirus pandemic, was plunging 16.47% after the messaging and collaboration platform reported a narrower fiscal-second-quarter loss on 49% higher revenue but provided disappointing billings data.