Dow Rises as August Stock Market Rally Resumes

Stocks rebounded Wednesday after the S&P 500 posted its first decline in eight trading sessions amid uncertainty over the next U.S. coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 268 points, or 0.97%, to 27,955, the S&P 500 gained 0.95% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.12%. The S&P 500 had traded higher for most of Tuesday's session and approached an all-time record but turned lower following a slide in technology stocks.

Though stocks were trading higher Wednesday, a stalemate in Washington on more coronavirus aid was weighing on sentiment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has called for a restart of negotiations between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats, saying it was "time for everybody to get back to the table" to discuss a fifth coronavirus aid package.

He told Fox News that the "stalemate needs to be ended. It doesn't make any difference who says let's get together again, but we ought to get together again."

"The market was pretty unaffected by the lack of a stimulus bill, going up seven days in a row as it was becoming clear one was not going to happen," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group. "In fact, the market’s resilience without a stimulus bill is a big part of why we don’t have one - no catalyst to act.

U.S. and Chinese trade representatives, meanwhile, are set to discuss aspects of the phase one trade deal in the coming days. Bloomberg reported that Beijing also will push for discussions over the forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations and the banning of WeChat to be raised during the meeting, which comes amid heightened political tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

A virtual meeting likely will take place as soon as this week though a date hasn’t been finalized, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with preparations for the talks.

Treasury yields rose after U.S. consumer prices in July increased more than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose for a fourth day to 0.688%.

Core consumer prices in the U.S. - which exclude food and energy costs - rose 0.6% in July. Economists had expected the core Consumer Price Index to rise 0.2%.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was rising 5.5% to $1,450.01 on Wednesday after the electric carmaker said it would split its stock five-for-one.

Tesla said it was splitting the stock to "make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors."

Tesla shares have more than tripled year to date.