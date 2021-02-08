Stocks Set Records on Stimulus Bets, Bitcoin Soars on Tesla Investment

Stocks rose Monday and the three major benchmark indexes set intraday record highs after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed a massive stimulus package that she said should include checks to Americans making up to around $60,000.

Yellen said full employment could return by 2022 if President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion plan was passed. When asked about fears of inflation rising, Yellen said "we have the tools to deal with" such a threat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 130 points, or 0.42%, to 31,278, the S&P 500 was up 0.32% and the Nasdaq rose 0.42%.

The S&P 500 closed Friday at a record high. The broad market index jumped 4.2% last week and has rise for six straight sessions, its longest rally since August.

The size of Biden's plan has been criticized by Republican lawmakers and questioned by previous Democratic Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Biden said he'd have none of that on Friday.

“Some in Congress think we’ve already done enough to deal with the crisis in the country. Others think that things are getting better and we can afford to sit back and either do little or nothing at all,” he told reporters. “That’s not what I see. I see enormous pain.”

Biden's comments came after the U.S. added only 49,000 jobs to payrolls in January, a weaker-than-expected report that showed how private-sector employment continued to lag forecasts amid pandemic-linked shutdowns for businesses and factories.

Rising expectations for inflation led to a selloff Monday in Treasuries, pushing the yield on the 30-year bond to 2%, the highest since February 2020.

Brent oil rose above $60 a barrel for this first time in more than a year, with prices recovering to pre-pandemic levels amid renewed optimism about a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, was up 1.83% to $57.89 a barrel in trading Monday.

Bitcoin's price rose to a record high of $44,795 and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares advanced 1.6% Monday after the electric-vehicle company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had purchased $1.5 billion of the digital asset and expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its products in the "near future."

Earnings season continues this week, with reports from the likes of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Report, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report, Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report.

