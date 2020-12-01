S&P 500 and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs in Broad Wall Street Rally

Stocks rise as Wall Street kicks off December and looks back at the best monthly performance for equities since April.

Stocks traded higher Tuesday as Wall Street came off its best monthly performance since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321 points, or 1.09%, to 29,960, the S&P 500 gained 1.34% and the Nasdaq was up 1.21%.

UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Report led the Dow higher after the healthcare giant issued an updated 2020 profit outlook, as well as a first estimate of its 2021 forecasts.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded intraday record highs on Tuesday.

Boosting optimism was data that pointed to a manufacturing expansion in the U.S. and reports that a bipartisan group of senators was ready to unveil a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

Stocks declined Monday but only after the S&P 500 recorded a gain of 10.8% in November, its biggest monthly gain since April. The Dow posted its best month since 1987, up 11.8%, and the Nasdaq also soared 11.8% during November.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in testimony Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, said that economic prospects are “extraordinarily uncertain” after the pace of improvement moderated.



While calling progress made on the development of coronavirus vaccine "very positive," the central bank chairman also said a resurgence of the virus in the U.S. and globally was "concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months. A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to reengage in a broad range of activities.”

Powell's cautious assessment, as well as the continued gridlock in Washington on another stimulus package, has investors betting the Fed will take the lead on supporting the U.S. economy until a vaccine can be widely distributed.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was rising 2.28% on Tuesday following an announcement that shares of the electric vehicle company will be added to the S&P 500 index in a single tranche on Dec. 21, despite concerns over the potential for trading volatility as funds shuffle their holdings to add shares of the electric vehicle company to their portfolios.

Tesla, with a market cap of more than $555 billion, joins the index as its seventh largest component, between Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report and Visa (V) - Get Report.

Oil prices declined Tuesday after OPEC leaders, as well as non-member allies such as Russia, delayed a decision on output cuts until Thursday after failing to reach a consensus during a virtual session on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell 0.62% to $45.06 a barrel.