S&P 500 Falls 2%, Nasdaq Slides for a Third Day as Tech Retreats

Stocks fall sharply as tech shares lead the Nasdaq lower for a third straight session.

Stocks fell sharply Tuesday as technology shares continued their rapid retreat and after President Trump vowed to end the country's reliance on trade with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 446 points, or 1.59%, to 27,687, the S&P 500 was down 1.99% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.84%, its third straight down day.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report were down 4.12%, while Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report fell 3.92%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.3% last week for its worst week since March, the Dow declined 1.8% and the S&P 500 lost 2.3%.

Analysts and investors have been trying to pinpoint the catalyst for last week's slump in tech stocks, which loped $180 billion in market value from Apple alone.

Reports have said Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has been taking huge options positions in technology shares and could have been a factor in tech's recent rally.

“Traders and investors alike may slowly but surely come around to the idea that last week’s market rout was tech sector-specific, rather than any real change in underlying sentiment,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Here's Why a Pullback Is Healthy for the Market

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was falling 14.94% Tuesday after not being chosen for inclusion in the S&P 500. Instead, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, equipment manufacturer Teradyne (TER) - Get Report and pharmaceutical company Catalent (CTLT) - Get Report will be joining the index, effective Sept. 21.

Tesla Declines Accelerate After S&P 500 Snub

Despite the sharp declines, Tesla remains up about 400% this year.

Trump raised the idea of decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies, and threatened to punish American companies that create jobs overseas and to prevent those that do business in China from winning federal contracts.

“We’ll manufacture our critical manufacturing supplies in the United States, we’ll create ‘made in America’ tax credits and bring our jobs back to the United States and we’ll impose tariffs on companies that desert America to create jobs in China and other countries,” Trump said Monday at a White House news conference.

Trump Promotes Decoupling From China With No Clue as to How It Can Work

Oil prices declined Tuesday to their lowest levels since June as Labor Day signaled the end of the summer driving season. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, fell 6.94% to $37.01 a barrel.