S&P 500 Set to End Losing Streak as Technology Shares Rebound

Stocks rose Friday and the S&P 500 looked set to end a three-day losing streak as investors put aside fears that an increase in borrowing costs could stall a recovery of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 73 points, or 0.23%, to 31,567, the S&P 500 was up 0.37% and the Nasdaq rose 0.53%.

Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report was rising 8.5% after the chip-industry supplier issued a fiscal second-quarter forecast that was better than analysts' forecasts.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.324% early Friday and its steady increase this week has been stoking concerns about inflation.

However, the jump in yields also was being viewed as a sign that investors expect the economy to improve.

Stocks have gotten a boost over the past six months on optimism over the development and rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Equities also have been buoyed by expectations that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan will be passed.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC Thursday that a large stimulus package was necessary to get the economy - which she said was in a "deep hole" - back to full strength.

Yellen also said she wasn't concerned that increased government spending would push inflation higher.

Oil prices declined as some wells in Texas slowly started to come back online after the state was hit by a deep freeze. Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded at $63.47 a barrel, down 0.72%. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $59.91 a barrel.

Bitcoin was closing in on $53,000 and a market value of $1 trillion as investors and backers including Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report defended their recent large purchases of the digital token.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report was down slightly Friday after the video-streaming platform company posted a surprise fourth-quarter profit and predicted that first-quarter revenue would top analysts' estimates.

Deere (DE) - Get Report was up more than 4% Friday after the tractor maker reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that easily topped Wall Street forecasts.