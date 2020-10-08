Stocks Extend Gains on Stimulus Optimism

Wall Street grows more optimistic lawmakers can secure further fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy even if it comes in the form of smaller relief bills.

Stocks rose Thursday as Wall Street grew more optimistic lawmakers could secure further fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy even if it comes in the form of smaller relief bills.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points, or 0.36%, to 28,406, the S&P 500 gained 0.55% and the Nasdaq was up 0.63%.

Morgan Stanley's (MS) - Get Report agreement to acquire Eaton Vance (EV) - Get Report for $7 billion also was boosting sentiment.

International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report rose after the computer giant said it would spin off its infrastructure division, helping IBM concentrate its focus on hybrid cloud growth.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report surged Thursday after President Donald Trump praised its coronavirus antibody treatment and the drugmaker said it would seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Stocks finished sharply higher Wednesday after Trump said he would consider alternative aid measures such as a new round of stimulus checks, the Paycheck Protection Program and support for airlines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also signaled support for a standalone airline stimulus bill.

Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that stimulus talks, which he declared over earlier this week, were showing progress, and could include support beyond the airline sector.

Airlines have begun furloughing or laying off workers following the expiration of a federal prohibition on job cuts tied to the $25 billion in federal aid they received earlier this year. Airlines said they would reverse the furloughs if they received additional help.

"Even though there is uncertainty now about the fiscal stimulus negotiations, regardless of who wins the election, we are likely to have additional fiscal stimulus," said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital and portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF IVOL.

With the uncertainty, she added, "I think it's important for investors to have a diversified portfolio, with investments that are uncorrelated to each other. We should expect more uncertainty going forward."