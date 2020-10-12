Dow Rises on Stimulus and Earnings Optimism; Apple and Amazon Jump

Investors remain hopeful of further fiscal stimulus and prepare for quarterly earnings reports from the biggest U.S. banks.

Stocks rose Monday as investors remained hopeful of further fiscal stimulus and prepared for quarterly earnings reports from the biggest banks in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83 points, or 0.29%, to 28,670, the S&P 500 was up 0.69% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.29%. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report rose ahead of its expected iPhone 12 unveiling Tuesday and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report gained ahead of the start of its Prime Day event.

Stocks closed higher Friday and the S&P 500 had its best week in three months after the White House raised its coronavirus aid proposal to $1.8 trillion, up from $1.6 trillion. The offer, however, still remains below the latest proposal of $2.2 trillion from Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats.

Pelosi rejected the latest Trump proposal as “one step forward, two steps back,” but said she was still hopeful progress can be made toward a relief package.

"I remain hopeful that (Friday's) developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America’s families,” Pelosi said in a letter to Saturday to colleagues.

It's expected that the House speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold more aid talks this week.

Stimulus negotiations aside, the market's immediate concern will be third-quarter earnings season, which kicks off Tuesday with reports from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

About 31 companies will report this week in an earnings season that is expected to show collective S&P 500 profits falling 21% from last year to a share-weighted total of $273.1 billion.

JPMorgan Chase Set to Kick Off Third-Quarter Earnings Season

"The stimulus stalemate still looms large, though it failed to derail the market last week. And with high expectations for big bank earnings kicking off the season, we could get a clearer picture into just how far we’ve come in terms of economic recovery," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at E*Trade.

"Any forward guidance is key as we close in on the end of this historic year - though we pretty much know anything can turn on a dime with movement on the vaccine front, or a rise in cases. Although we’re in a much better place when it comes to managing the virus this time around, which means the effects of a second wave could be much more minimal," Larkin added.