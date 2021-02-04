Stocks Rise Amid Mixed Earnings and Drop in Jobless Claims

Stocks rose amid a mixed earnings picture Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 closed only modestly higher but extended its winning streak to three trading sessions.

Sentiment was boosted by a drop in weekly jobless claims to below 800,000 for the first time since November in a sign the labor market could be recovering slowly from the grip of the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 182 points, or 0.6%, to 30,906, the S&P 500 was up 0.43% and the Nasdaq rose 0.34%.

Yields on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond rose to their highest level since last March ahead of the expected passage of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

President Biden signaled Wednesday he wasn't willing to reduce his proposed $1,400 stimulus checks, saying that if he did so he'd be breaking a campaign promise. Biden, however, said he was open to tightening the eligibility for the checks.

Republican lawmakers have called Biden’s plan too expensive.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory agencies Thursday to discuss recent volatility in financial markets driven by retail trading in stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get Report.

“We really need to make sure that our financial markets are functioning properly, efficiently and that investors are protected,” Yellen told ABC's “Good Morning America.” “We’re going to discuss these recent events and discuss whether or not the recent events warrant further action.”

Merck (MRK) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.32 a share, below estimates of $1.38, and the drug company said Kenneth Frazier would retire as CEO.

Merck tapped Chief Financial Officer Robert Davis as Frazier's replacement.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report earned $1.46 a share on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter, 4 cents ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

The company also boosted its full-year profit forecast as sales linked to its 2019 purchase of Celgene continued to support growth.

Bristol Myers is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.