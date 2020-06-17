Dow Lower as Wall Street Fluctuates After Three Days of Gains

Investors focus on the U.S. economic recovery but also contend with a rise in global coronavirus infections.

Stocks fluctuated Wednesday as investors focused on the U.S. economic recovery but contended with a rise in coronavirus infections in many countries across the globe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 128 points, or 0.49%, to 26,161, the S&P 500 fell 0.34% and the Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday after U.S. retail sales in May rebounded strongly as states eased lockdown measures and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank would continue to use all its tools to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

Powell will testify - virtually - on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

In an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell said "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the (U.S.) recovery."

The Dow ended Tuesday with a gain of 526 points, or 2.04%, to 26,289, the S&P 500 rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.75%.

Florida, Texas and Arizona this week set daily records for new coronavirus cases, with the states among 18 across the nation seeing a rise in cases from one week to the next, according to CNN.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University say 2.14 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the coronavirus and nearly 117,000 have died.

In Beijing on Wednesday, stocks gained 0.14% even after more than 1,200 flights in and out of the city were canceled and schools were closed because of a coronavirus flare-up.

Construction of new homes in the U.S. rose 4.3% in May, according to the Commerce Department, as Americans returned to work following two months of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns.

"In short, the housing market is on track for the fastest and most complete recovery of any sector in the economy," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Mortgage rates, meanwhile, fell to a record low last week, prompting the biggest rise in purchase applications in more than a decade.