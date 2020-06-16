Dow Soars on Retail Sales Surge, Potential Covid-19 Treatment

Stock rise sharply after U.S. retail sales in May surge the most on record and on reports of a potential Covid-19 treatment.

Stock rose sharply Tuesday after U.S. retail sales in May surged the most on record and after the Federal Reserve's latest move to support markets.

A potential treatment for Covid-19 that has proved successful in early trials also was giving stocks a boost. Reports said a study of dexamethasone - a widely available steroid drug - can help patients suffering from severe symptoms of the illness.

Retail sales rose 17.7% in May, well ahead of the 8% forecast, as millions of Americans returned to work following weeks of coronavirus-triggered lockdowns that shuttered the world's largest economy.

"What a difference a day makes - the market is in a very different place than it was at the open (Monday)," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade. "A potential Covid steroid treatment in the U.K. combined with record retail sales and news of additional stimulus has been met with unbridled optimism this morning," he added.

"We’ve been used to seeing record lows in economic fundamentals over the past few months and to see the pendulum swing so far in the other direction is nothing if not encouraging," Loewengart said. "Looking at this morning’s number in aggregate, this is another indicator that a V-shaped recovery could be more likely than we initially thought. That said, there is a lot hinging on the hope that a second wave of infections stays at bay."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 676 points, or 2.63%, to 26,439, the S&P 500 rose 2.45% and the Nasdaq gained 2.24%.

Stocks had been rising sharply in premarket trading prior to the release of retail sales data after the Fed announced it would begin buying corporate bonds Tuesday. The central bank will purchase the bonds under its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, an emergency lending program, using an indexed approach. The move builds on the Fed's purchase of corporate bond ETFs, which started last month.

“In case the generosity of the Fed was in any doubt, it is not. Global equity markets are recovering quickly” after the Fed announcement, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Stocks also jumped on a Bloomberg report that said the Trump administration was preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal in an effort to boost the U.S. economy.

Stocks finished higher Monday - erasing sharp losses from earlier in the session - after the Federal Reserve announced its bond-buying plans.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify - virtually - on monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. He will appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.