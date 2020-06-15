Stocks Slump on Fears of Resurgence in Coronavirus Infections

Stocks fall on concerns a second wave of coronavirus infections could hold back a global economic recovery.

Stocks were tumbling Monday on concerns a second wave of coronavirus infections could hold back recoveries in the U.S. and world economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 405 points, or 1.58%, to 25,200, the S&P 500 dropped 1.08% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

States like Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas have reported a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections and an increase in hospitalizations.

“States like Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, where you see those outbreaks right now, never really reduced the number of cases substantially,” Scott Gottlieb, former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “They had spread. It was persistent. And now it’s flaring up.”

China reported an outbreak of new infections in Beijing, pushing the city to reintroduce strict lockdown measures and ramp up coronavirus testing. Stocks in Shanghai declined more than 1% on Monday.

Robert Kaplan, Dallas Federal Reserve president, said in an interview Sunday that measures to control the virus, like wearing masks and increased testing, were “uneven.”

“The extent we do that well will determine how quickly we recover. We’ll grow faster if we do those things well,” Kaplan said. “And right now, it’s relatively uneven.”

David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California, said the "selloff since last week's high is a reminder that we are not out of the woods yet."

Bahnsen added he expects a rangebound, choppy market for "some time."

"In the short-term, people know that markets are going to bounce around as the economy finds its footing and we deal with these ongoing uncertainties," he said.

Stocks closed higher Friday but the S&P 500 fell 4.8% in its worst week in nearly three months on worries the economy could take longer to recover if the U.S. sees a resurgence in coronavirus infections. The Dow closed the week with a 5.6% loss, and the Nasdaq declined 2.3%.