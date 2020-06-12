Dow Bounces Back From Sharp Wall Street Selloff

Stocks are higher after Wall Street sank on worries the economy could take longer to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks rose sharply Friday following a decline of nearly 7% in the Dow Jones Industrial Average that was brought about by worries the economy could take longer to recover if the U.S. sees a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The Dow jumped 677 points, or 2.69%, to 25,805, the S&P 500 rose 2.53% and the Nasdaq was up 2.33%.

Stocks traded higher Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since March.

On Thursday, the Dow dropped 1,861 points, or 6.9%, to close at 25,128, the S&P 500 sank 5.89%, and the Nasdaq slumped 5.27%.

Many on Wall Street weren't surprised by Thursday's sharp pullback in stock prices.

“The market was ripe for some profit-taking after soaring more than 40% since the March lows," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Add in the reality of a long way to go in the economic recovery and the ever-present worries about a resurgence in the virus and you have the recipe for a selloff.”

"The biggest risk to the stock market is a meaningful recurrence of the coronavirus," said Julie Fox, managing director, northeast private wealth market head at UBS Financial Services. "We need to see a faster-than-expected large scale production of a vaccine. This would limit major economies re-imposing lockdowns.

Coronavirus cases are climbing in nearly half the states in the U.S. as businesses reopen following lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders, according to an analysis from the Associated Press.

The jump in cases has caused the governor of North Carolina to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses, and Florida reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

Texas has seen more hospitalized Covid-19 patients than at any time before, the AP noted.

Houston officials said they were “getting close” to reimposing a stay-at-home order and could reopen a Covid-19 hospital set up but never used at a football stadium as virus cases rise, Bloomberg reported.

“We may be approaching the precipice of a disaster,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the highest-ranking official in the county that includes Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city. “It’s out of hand right now. The good news is it’s not severe out of hand.”

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen to 2.02 million and deaths have increased to 113,820, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Thursday that shutting down the U.S. economy again wasn't an option even if the country sees a second wave of infections.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, said it expects the global economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic more slowly than expected.