TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Stocks Rise as Retail Investors Turn Focus to Silver From GameStop

Stocks rise as the anxiety over volatile retail trading ebbs with day traders turning their attention to precious metals.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks rose Monday as the anxiety over volatile retail trading, particularly in shares of GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report, ebbed with day traders turning their attention to precious metals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.31%, to 30,074, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq was up 0.56%.

Silver prices surged Monday as the Reddit mania surrounding heavily shorted stocks spread to the metals market. Futures surged as much as 13% over the weekend, with silver crossing $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013.

Spot silver traded up 9.03% on Monday to $29.44 an ounce. 

People on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum have pounced on silver and the iShares Silver Trust ETF  (SLV) - Get Report, with traders seeing it as a way to hurt big banks which they believe have been artificially suppressing prices.

BlackRock's  (BLK) - Get Report iShares Silver Trust, the largest exchange-traded product tracking the metal, recorded net inflows of $944 million on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

GameStop and AMC, meanwhile, dropped 15.34% and rose 14.93%, respectively, on Monday.

Trading in the two stocks, as well as six others, remained restricted Monday on Robinhood, the online trading app. On Friday, Robinhood had imposed trading limits on 50 stocks because of huge costs associated with settling the massive number of trades.

“It was not because we wanted to stop people from buying these stocks,” Robinhood said.

The continued retail-trading frenzy sent stocks sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since October.

On the stimulus front, 10 Republican senators proposed a coronavirus relief plan of about $600 billion an an alternative to the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion package.

The fourth-quarter earnings season, meanwhile, continues this week with reports expected from Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report, Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report, United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Report, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report, Exxon Mobil  (XOM) - Get Report, Merck  (MRK) - Get Report and Ford  (F) - Get Report.

Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and UPS are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon and Chevron Talked Merger - Senator Voices Concerns

Apple
INVESTING

Apple Reportedly Issuing Bonds, Even With $36 Billion Cash on Hand

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Slides Amid Robinhood Restrictions; Hedge Funds Nursing $20 Billion in Losses, Short Interest Tumbles

Amazon Stock - Is It a Buy or Sell on Cyber Monday Hype?
INVESTING

Top Earnings To Watch This Week: Amazon and Alphabet

Silver Slips to 90-Day Low: What's the Outlook for the Rest of '16?
INVESTING

Silver Now Center Stage in Reddit-Driven Retail Revolt

Viela Bio Lead
INVESTING

Viela Bio Spikes as Horizon Therapeutics Agrees to Acquire It for $3.5 Billion

Thermo Fisher to Buy Gene-Therapy Company Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion
INVESTING

Thermo Fisher Jumps as Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates

Atlantic City's Golden Nugget Casino Drops Suit Threat Against Tax Aid Plan
INVESTING

Tilman Fertitta Takes Golden Nugget and Landry's Public In $6.6 Billion SPAC Merger