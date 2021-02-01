Stocks Rise as Retail Investors Turn Focus to Silver From GameStop

Stocks rise as the anxiety over volatile retail trading ebbs with day traders turning their attention to precious metals.

Stocks rose Monday as the anxiety over volatile retail trading, particularly in shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, ebbed with day traders turning their attention to precious metals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.31%, to 30,074, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq was up 0.56%.

Silver prices surged Monday as the Reddit mania surrounding heavily shorted stocks spread to the metals market. Futures surged as much as 13% over the weekend, with silver crossing $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013.

Spot silver traded up 9.03% on Monday to $29.44 an ounce.

People on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum have pounced on silver and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) - Get Report, with traders seeing it as a way to hurt big banks which they believe have been artificially suppressing prices.

BlackRock's (BLK) - Get Report iShares Silver Trust, the largest exchange-traded product tracking the metal, recorded net inflows of $944 million on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

GameStop and AMC, meanwhile, dropped 15.34% and rose 14.93%, respectively, on Monday.

Trading in the two stocks, as well as six others, remained restricted Monday on Robinhood, the online trading app. On Friday, Robinhood had imposed trading limits on 50 stocks because of huge costs associated with settling the massive number of trades.

“It was not because we wanted to stop people from buying these stocks,” Robinhood said.

The continued retail-trading frenzy sent stocks sharply lower on Friday. The S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since October.

On the stimulus front, 10 Republican senators proposed a coronavirus relief plan of about $600 billion an an alternative to the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion package.

The fourth-quarter earnings season, meanwhile, continues this week with reports expected from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, Merck (MRK) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report.

