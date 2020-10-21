Dow Moves Higher as Wall Street Awaits Stimulus Progress

Prospects for a stimulus agreement in Washington have brightened though doubts on its passage remain.

Stocks moved higher Wednesday as the prospects for a stimulus agreement in Washington have brightened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 64 points, or 0.23%, to 28,373, the S&P 500 rose 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.66%.

Treasury yields jumped Wednesday and the dollar pulled back, suggesting investors expect a breakthrough in the stimulus negotiations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed some optimism Tuesday that a relief package could be reached this week.

“That’s the plan. That’s what I would hope,” Pelosi said following a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The two will be speaking again Wednesday, a day after Pelosi's self-imposed deadline to agree on terms of a relief package.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox Business on Wednesday that the goal was to reach "some kind of deal in the next 48 hours or so.”

However, many Senate Republicans remain opposed to a relief package the size of what the administration has offered - $1.88 trillion - and Pelosi's proposal of $2.2 trillion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned the White House not to rush into an agreement before the election, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report was falling 4.83% in trading Wednesday after the streaming giant posted earnings and new subscribers that came in below analysts’ expectations.

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report, the parent of social media company Snapchat, soared more than 27% Wednesday after surprising Wall Street by posting an adjusted profit in the third quarter.

Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast as it launches offers linked to Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report first lineup of 5G smartphones.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is expected to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell Wednesday.

