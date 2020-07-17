Dow Rises Slightly, Nasdaq Higher Despite Netflix Selloff

Stocks are higher as investors look past another daily record for coronavirus infections.

Stocks rose slightly Friday as the United States set another daily record for coronavirus infections and investors eyed the next round of government support for an economy battered by the pandemic.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report declined following weak guidance on third-quarter subscriber growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.16%, to 26,777, the S&P 500 gained 0.26% and the Nasdaq was up 0.28%.

The U.S. reported more than 77,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to Reuters.

The New York Times put the number of new coronavirus cases at 75,600 and said it was the 11th time in the past month that the daily record had been broken.

The fear on Wall Street is that rising coronavirus infections could threaten any recovery for the U.S., forcing many businesses and states to reimpose lockdowns.

Those concerns led stocks lower Thursday as data on jobs and retail pointed to an uncertain outlook for the economy as coronavirus cases across the country continued to rise. The Dow ended a four-day winning streak.

“Conditions in the labor market remain weak and the risk of mounting permanent job losses is high, especially if activity continues to be disrupted by repeated virus-related shutdowns,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

Fiscal stimulus from Washington has kept markets aloft for the past month but there is disagreement among Democrats and Republicans over the size and scope of the next virus relief package. The last stimulus measure will run out in the next few weeks.

Netflix fell nearly 6% after the streaming giant added 10.1 million new paid subscribers in the second quarter but issued third-quarter guidance short of analysts' estimates.

Netflix also announced that Ted Sarandos, programming chief, was named co-CEO along with co-founder Reed Hastings. Sarandos will remain chief content officer.

Housing starts in June came in at a 1.19 million seasonally adjusted annual rate, a 17% increase from May.