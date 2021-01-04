Dow and S&P 500 Slip After Kicking Off 2021 at Record Highs

Stocks turned lower Monday as Wall Street began the new trading year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.13%, to 30,566, the S&P 500 slipped 0.08% and the Nasdaq fell 0.11%. The Dow and S&P 500 set intraday record highs earlier in the session.

Stocks closed higher Thursday, the last trading session of 2020, with the Dow and S&P 500 setting new records as a volatile year, brutally disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, ended.

The blue-chip Dow rose 7.3% in 2020, the S&P 500 gained 16.3% - at its pandemic low in March the index had been down more than 30% - and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 43.6%, its best annual performance since 2009.

Traders are “perhaps a bit over-eager” but believe vaccines will “provide the ultimate economic kick-start, offering a massive booster shot to corporate profits,” said Stephen Innes of Axi. U.S. deaths from the coronavirus rose to more than 351,500, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the passage in late 2020 of a $2.3 trillion spending bill, which included nearly a trillion dollars for coronavirus relief, has underpinned domestic stocks ahead of two key run-off elections in Georgia on Tuesday that will define the balance of the Senate and the legislative agenda of President-elect Joe Biden.

The importance of that vote, which has attracted nearly $500 million in ad spending and a record 3 million mail-in ballots, was underscored Sunday by the release of a telephone call in which outgoing President Donald Trump attempted to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the votes necessary to overturn the results of November's presidential election.

Oil prices dipped Monday as OPEC and its allies were scheduled to meet to consider whether to increase production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.29% to $48.38 a barrel.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was rising more than 2% Monday after the electric vehicle company announced over the weekend that it met its 2020 goal of producing at least half a million cars but narrowly missed its aggressive delivery target following a record year fueled by China demand for its Model 3 sedan.

Magellan Health (MGLN) - Get Report traded higher after agreeing to be acquired by Centene (CNC) - Get Report for $95 a share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 17% on Monday after topping $34,000 on Sunday. Bitcoin hit $30,000 for the first time in its history the day before.

Bitcoin crossed $20,000 for the first time on Dec. 16.