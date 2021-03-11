Stocks Extend Rally, Nasdaq Surges as Tech Gains

Stocks rose Thursday as a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. inflation calmed worries that price pressures could boost interest rates.

The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell more than forecast last week - to the lowest since early November - as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations accelerated and states eased restrictions on businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for a fifth day, gaining 205 points, or 0.64%, to 32,502, the S&P 500 was up 0.95% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 1.9%. The Dow closed a record high Wednesday of 32,297 after consumer prices in the U.S. during February rose less than expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield steadied at 1.528% on Thursday after the European Central Bank pledged to "significantly" increase the pace of its monthly asset purchases as a way to stem the tide of rising bond yields amid a sputtering economic recovery.

The stabilization in bond yields was lifting tech shares, whose valuations have been questioned recently amid an anticipated increase in inflation and expectations of higher borrowing costs.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report were rising Thursday.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report extended gains as Southwest Airlines LUV said it would resume flights with the jet maker's 737 MAX on Thursday and reports said the airline was closing in on a large order for the aircraft.

Boosting sentiment was House passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The president is expected to sign the bill Friday. Under the package, millions of Americans will receive $1,400 stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits will be extended and funding for vaccine distribution and the reopening of schools will be ramped up.

The passage of the new COVID stimulus bill means that short-term risks to the economy are largely eliminated," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. "Between existing stimulus, renewed growth, and this new bill, the economy is well supported until vaccinations roll out fully.

But McMillan warned that as "economic risks recede ... fears of overheating and inflation are rising. This will only push rates higher, which will create a headwind for markets."

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, like GameStop (GME) - Get Report a focus of the Reddit investment crowd, was rising Thursday after the world's largest movie-theater chain posted a fiscal fourth-quarter loss narrower than estimates and said it was optimistic about getting to the "other side of this pandemic."