Stocks rose Thursday and Treasury yields stabilized after U.S. jobless claims nudged only slightly higher last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 99 points, or 0.32%, to 31,369, the S&P 500 rose 0.22% and the Nasdaq was up 0.31%.

Worker filings for jobless claims edged higher last week, a sign that the jobs market is slowly recovering as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to ramp up and as various parts of the country re-open, despite caution from health officials. Jobless claims last week were 745,000, a tick below estimates.

"Jobless claims remain persistently higher than was normal before the COVID crisis, but the new level is still significantly lower than the spikes we saw during the heights of the crisis last year," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The futures market had indicated sharp losses for Wall Street as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury approached 1.5%. At last check, yields were at 1.472%.

An anticipated increase in inflation and expectations of higher borrowing costs have investors questioning the valuations of high-flying tech giants such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report.

Those concerns sent stocks lower on Wednesday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumping 2.7%. The Nasdaq recorded its worst two-day decline since September as benchmark Treasury yields rose to near 1.5%.

Wall Street will be closely monitoring comments Thursday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is expected to say at a webinar that rising yields were signs of the market's confidence in the outlook for the economy and not a detriment to a recovery.

Powell's comments could prove crucial for a stock market that has been acutely sensitive to the surge in bond yields and accelerating inflation expectations linked to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and the ongoing progress in the U.S. vaccine rollout.

Investors also will be focused on OPEC and its monthly meeting in Vienna later Thursday as cartel members, as well as allies such as Russia, will decide to either deepen, maintain or ease production cuts that are taking 9.2 million barrels from the market each day.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was rising 1.81% to $62.39 a barrel.