Dow Rises Modestly, Nasdaq Edges Higher

Stocks rise as Wall Street closes out a volatile week, especially in the tech sector.

Stocks were rising Friday as a volatile week for Wall Street - especially in the tech sector - closes out with traders questioning the valuations of some tech highfliers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 152 points, or 0.55%, to 27,686, the S&P 500 rose 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, the trading home to many tech giants, gained 0.15%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1.99% on Thursday.

“Big tech stocks might have seemed like safe havens, but they have found themselves at the center of a brutal selloff,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report was down 1.25% to $366.68 on Friday after analysts at UBS doubled their one-year price target to $325 from $160 on expectations of sales-margin improvement and market-buzzing news at the electric carmaker’s upcoming "Battery Day" event.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report posted its first quarterly profit as a public company as demand for its at-home fitness equipment during the coronavirus pandemic has been fierce.

The stock was rising 3.73% to $91.07 in trading Friday. Peloton's initial public offering price in September 2019 was $29 a share.

Peloton posted fiscal fourth-quarter profit of 27 cents a share on sales of $607.1 million, a jump from year-earlier revenue of $223 million. The company's connected-fitness-subscription base doubled from a year earlier to more than 1.09 million.

Kroger (KR) - Get Report, the nation’s biggest grocer, posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as a surge in online food sales during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic boosted its bottom line.

Consumer prices in the U.S. rose for a third month in August, up 0.4% and higher than consensus forecasts, following July's increase of 0.6%. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, rose 0.4% and topped forecasts of 0.2%. The year-over-year core inflation rate of 1.7% was higher than July's 1.6%.