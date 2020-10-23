Dow Turns Lower as Intel Drags Tech Sector Down With It

Stocks fluctuate as investors focus on corporate earnings and the diminishing chances of a stimulus package before Election Day.

Stocks fluctuated Friday as investors focused on corporate earnings and the diminishing chances that U.S. lawmakers will reach an aid package before Election Day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 28 points, or 0.1%, to 28,335, the S&P 500 was up 0.09% and the Nasdaq was down 0.25%.

Intel (INTC) - Get Report was sinking Friday after the giant chipmaker posted a surprise drop in data center sales and issued a weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter.

Intel's third-quarter earnings and sales met Wall Street expectations but its Data Center Group reported a revenue drop of 7% to $5.91 billion, missing forecasts of $6.21 billion.

The stock dropped nearly 11% Friday to $48.03.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been trying to finalize an agreement on details of a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package, though sticking points remain. The Senate is opposed to a package of that size and now some House Democrats, Bloomberg reported, also oppose the idea of a pre-election vote on any bill.

“We continue to be engaged in negotiations, and I am hopeful we will be able to reach an agreement,” Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday. She told MSNBC that it was her "hope" to get a relief package done by Election Day.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed Thursday evening in their final debate before the election on Nov. 3, though the debate didn't appear to be having much of an effect on equities.

“The final U.S. presidential debate was less chaotic than the first but offered little new information to inform the result for markets,” said Stephen Innes of Axi. “Meanwhile, discussion relevant to the post-election economic outlook was limited, particularly from President Trump.”

American Express (AXP) - Get Report reported third-quarter earnings of $1.30 a share, below Wall Street estimates of $1.34, but revenue of $8.75 billion topped forecasts.

The credit card and travel services giant noted, however, a steady recovery in current spending volumes as businesses reopen from pandemic lockdowns in key markets around the world.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report was rising 4.33% after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the drugmaker's antiviral remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients who require hospitalization.

The drug, which Gilead markets as Velkury, "is now the first and only approved Covid-19 treatment in the U.S.," the company said.