Stocks Trade Higher as Inflation Worries Ease

Stocks trade higher after consumer prices in the U.S. during February rise less than expected, easing investors' worries about inflation.

Stocks traded higher Wednesday after consumer prices in the U.S. during February rose less than expected, easing investors' worries about inflation.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields fell to 1.535% on Wednesday after the core consumer price index rose 0.1% from a month earlier and 1.3% from the prior year, indicating that inflation pressures remain muted. Investors will be closing watching the sale Wednesday afternoon of $38 billion in benchmark 10-year Treasury notes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298 points, or 0.94%, to 32,131, the S&P 500 was up 0.78% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.29%.

Fears of higher inflation and an expected increase in borrowing costs have sent bonds yields higher recently and shares of high-flying tech giants lower amid valuation questions.

"While we aren’t seeing much inflation in the consumer price index, as Wednesday’s data showed, we may start to see higher CPI prints by mid-2021, as the economy reopens at a more substantial pace, coupled with a new round of stimulus checks," said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management and portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) - Get Report.

The market's rotation to value and cyclical stocks and away from expensive growth shares, which has dinged tech giants over the past week - apart from Tuesday when TSLA (TSLA) - Get Report jumped 19.64% and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report rose more than 4% - could continue with the House of Representatives poised to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday and send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Investors have begun piling into stocks expected to benefit from Biden's stimulus plan and a reopening of the economy as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Stocks finished higher Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rebounded as investors turned again to riskier high-growth equities. The Nasdaq soared 3.69% and moved back into positive territory for the year. It was the index's biggest gain in four months.

General Electric (GE) - Get Report early Wednesday said it reached an agreement to combine its jet-leasing business with Ireland's AerCap (AER) - Get Report in a deal valued at $30 billion.

The company also repeated that industrial revenue in 2021 will grow "organically in the low-single-digit range" while earnings should come in between 15 cents and 25 cents a share. GE also also unveiled plans for a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.