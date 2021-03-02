Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Lower, Nasdaq Tumbles

Stocks fall Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 recorded its best trading session since June.

Stocks were lower Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 recorded its best trading session since June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146 points, or 0.47%, to 31,388, the S&P 500 fell 0.74% and the Nasdaq was down 1.27%.

Tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report declined.

Sentiment took a hit from comments by China’s top banking regulator that he was “very worried” about risks of bubbles bursting in global financial markets. Asian stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday.

Stocks closed Monday with significant gains and the S&P 500 rose 2.38% as a selloff in Treasury bonds eased and the U.S. approved Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Benchmark Treasury yields traded at 1.417% Tuesday after last week's surge that was spurred by concerns that inflation would rise along with the economy's recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices in the U.S. traded near $60 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell slightly to $60.62.

Target (TGT) - Get Report reported fourth-quarter earnings and same-store sales that were better than Wall Street's expectations as digital traffic surged over the holiday period. Digital same-store sales jumped 118% in the quarter.

Fourth-quarter earnings and sales from Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report smashed analysts' estimates and the retailer reinstated its dividend as it continues to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourth-quarter earnings from from Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, the videoconferencing company that has been a beneficiary of COVID-19 lockdowns that have kept workers and students at home, posted earnings above analysts' estimates and issued a revenue forecast for the fiscal first quarter better than Wall Street's expectations.

Bitcoin fell 0.22% Tuesday to just below $49,000, following last week's sharp declines, but the world's largest digital currency continues to gain more attention and acceptance from large financial institutions.