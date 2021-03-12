Dow Rises and Nasdaq Slumps as Rising Yields Pressure Tech

Stocks traded mixed Friday as Treasury yields spiked, a day after optimism over the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic relief package sent equities to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.49%, to 32,644, the S&P 500 slipped 0.19% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.04%.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at records on Thursday as tech shares rallied and President Joe Biden signed his coronavirus relief bill a day earlier than expected. Stimulus checks of $1,400 for millions of Americans could begin rolling out as soon as this weekend, according to the White House.

Tech stocks were falling Friday, however, after rates on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.619%, near one-year highs. Rising rates can hit tech names especially hard as they are seen more vulnerable to inflationary pressures. Apple (AAPL) - Get Report was down 1.5% and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report fell 2.2%.

It had appeared earlier this week that volatility in the bond market was easing as investors seemingly showed less concern that a reopening of the U.S. economy from the coronavirus pandemic would boost inflation. That volatility returned Friday.

“We think the U.S. 10-year yield has further room to go and could reach 1.8%,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea. “Growth stocks maintain a high sensitivity to rates, which continues to suggest that they are quite overvalued.”

A jump in producer prices in February from a year earlier - the most since October 2018 - also added to the market's concerns about rising inflation.

Biden said in his first prime-time address Thursday that he will direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1. He also set a July 4 goal for the U.S. to begin returning to normal.

“If we all do our part, this country will be vaccinated soon, our economy will be on the mend, our kids will be back in school, and we’ll have proven once again that this country can do anything,” Biden said.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report was rising sharply Friday after a study showed its vaccine candidate was 86.3% effective against the fast-spreading U.K. variant of COVID-19.

The vaccine candidate had 96.4% efficacy against "mild, moderate, and severe disease caused by the original COVID-19 strain,” Novavax said.