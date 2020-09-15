Stocks Extend Rally as Tech Shares Take Lead

Wall Street is propelled higher Tuesday by an extended rally in tech shares.

Stocks were rising Tuesday, propelled higher by an extended rally in tech shares and as Wall Street awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180 points, or 0.64%, to 28,1873, the S&P 500 gained 0.79% and the Nasdaq was up 1.16%.

Stocks closed broadly higher Monday after several big corporate deals lifted investor sentiment.

“Wall Street appears to have recovered some of its mojo,” said Mizuho Bank in a report. “The question to ask, though, is whether we are dealing with optimism or there is just optimism about deals.”

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report gained for a second day, rising 2.57% to $528.13 on Tuesday, after agreeing to acquire U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank.

Nvidia Share-Price Target at Needham Is Wall Street High

China's official statistics office said Tuesday that industrial production in the world's second-largest economy surged 5.6% in August, the strongest reading of the country's most important sector since the global coronavirus pandemic began there in early January. Retail sales in China in August rose for the first time this year.

Stocks in Shanghai closed Tuesday with a gain of 0.51%.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday begins a two-day meeting, with a decision on interest rates expected Wednesday afternoon. The central bank is expected to hold rates near zero and reaffirm its new, more relaxed stance on inflation.

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report "Time Flies" event is scheduled for Tuesday and the focus reportedly will be on hardware, but not a new iPhone from the tech giant.

Apple's all-virtual showcase, which is open to the public, is expected to precede another iPhone unveiling later in the fall.

The "Time Flies" event is a reference to the Apple Watch, according to reports. Apple is preparing new low-end and high-end watches, as well as a new iPad Air, all of which will launch this fall. The company also is expected to launch iOS14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and macOS Big Sur in the coming weeks.

Apple rose 1.95% to $117.61 on Tuesday.