Dow Sets Record as Slowing Jobs Recovery Boosts Stimulus Chances

The U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November, the smallest payroll gains since May.

Stocks traded higher Friday after a considerable slowdown in a U.S. labor market recovery boosted chances of more economic stimulus from Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.52%, to 30,125, the S&P 500 gained 0.59% and the Nasdaq was up 0.39%.

The Dow and S&P 500 traded at record intraday highs.

The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, well below economists' estimates of 450,000, as hiring in the private sector and in retail slowed ahead of the key holiday shopping period. The jobs gains last month were the smallest since May.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in November, matching forecasts.

The labor market figures suggested that a recent surge in Covid-19 cases and lockdown orders in such states as California and New York could trigger further job market weakness through to the end of 2020.

"Friday's report confirms that the recent labor market recovery is decelerating," said James McDonald, CEO and chief investment officer of Los Angeles-based Hercules Investments. "With escalating Covid-19 cases and enforced shutdowns here to stay through the winter, business executives see the writing on the wall and have fallen back on layoffs to cut costs."

McDonald added that a recovery in the jobs market was "over until the winter wave of Covid-19 is behind us.

"Vaccine deployment will not happen in time to prevent layoffs both from small businesses and major multinational companies," he said.

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, called the payrolls report a "wake-up call for the Congress and should support more federal stimulus."

To that end, chances have increased that Congress could reach a stimulus agreement by the end of 2020.

Senior Republicans have warmed to the idea of using a $908 billion proposal from a bipartisan group of lawmakers as a basis for a relief deal, Bloomberg reported. The proposal has been endorsed by Democratic leaders but hasn’t been publicly supported by GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Stocks finished mostly higher Thursday but pared gains late in the session after The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report expects to ship half of the Covid-19 vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems. The drugmaker, however, said it still expects to roll out more than a billion doses in 2021.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report had hoped to roll out 100 million vaccines globally by the end of 2020, the Journal reported, but that plan has been reduced to 50 million.