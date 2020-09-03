Stocks Fall as Tech Shares Stall After Red-Hot Rally

Stocks are lower Thursday following the market's best session since July.

Stocks declined Thursday following the market's best session since July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127 points, or 0.44%, to 28,973, the S&P 500 fell 1.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down a sharp 2.31% led by declines in Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report.

Equities wavered after weekly initial jobless claims came in slightly better than forecast.

The number of Americans applying for first-time jobless benefits came in lower than expected, though a new way of calculating unemployment applications likely sugar-coated the numbers.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 881,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits for the week ended Aug. 22, down from a revised 1.006 million claims the week earlier. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 965,000.

The unemployment claims numbers "show a labor market continuing to struggle, and not showing improvement despite Covid-19 levels that declined in August," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "The non-seasonally adjusted claims, which is the number that matters now, treaded water for the most recent week, claims in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program rose significantly, and the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits across all programs jumped about 2 million.

"While Friday's August jobs numbers should still show an improvement, September may see the unemployment rate stall around 10% if the current unemployment claim trends continue," Frick added.

The nonfarm payrolls report for August will be issued by the Labor Department on Friday.

The Dow surged more than 450 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100 Wednesday as Wall Street recorded its best day in nearly two months.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Wednesday for its best day since July 6, and the Nasdaq jumped 0.98%. Both indexes closed at record highs.

The rally has been driven by infusions of credit from the Federal Reserve and hopes that the mad dash by drug companies to find a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic soon will prove fruitful.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told U.S. states to prepare for a Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by Nov. 1, an aggressive timeline that comes just days before President Donald Trump stands for re-election.

Stocks powered higher Wednesday despite a report that showed the U.S. private sector hired fewer workers in August than expected.