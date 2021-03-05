Stocks Pare Gains on Jobs Data, Bond Yields Rise

Stocks rise but come off highs after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Treasury yields jump as investors again worry that a recovering economy will boost inflation.

Stocks rose Friday but came off earlier highs after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, and Treasury yields jumped as investors again worried that a recovering economy will boost inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 140 points, or 0.46%, to 31,064, the S&P 500 gained 0.34% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.06%.

The U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate fell to 6.2% as states began lifting lockdown restrictions and COVID-19 cases declined amid improved vaccination efforts.

The data, however, triggered a renewed rise in government bond yields as investors bet on a faster post-pandemic recovery.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.594% on Friday, near one-year highs.

"The better-than-expected jobs report suggests a healthy economic rebound in progress and will likely add upward pressure on bond yields, as the bond market prices in a stronger economy, which may result in more consumer spending and eventually more inflation," said James McDonald, CEO and chief investment officer of Hercules Investments in Los Angeles.

The S&P 500 fell for a third straight session Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.11% as Treasury yields jumped after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell disappointed investors by not taking a firmer stance against rising inflation and heightened bond market volatility. The Nasdaq turned negative for the year.

Powell said the recent surge in Treasury yields caught his attention but that the central bank would be patient before changing policy even if inflation were to tick higher.

"The market’s translation of 'patient' is that patient doesn’t mean 'never,' and that Powell is indicating that easy money will at a certain point come to an end," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade.

"So while the verbiage isn’t too far away from the Fed’s previous stance, it’s enough to move a jittery market south. It’s a safe assumption that the Fed won’t act any time soon, but clearly inflation is in their crosshairs," he added.

Oil prices rose Friday after members of the OPEC+ alliance agreed to leave crude production unchanged.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.88% on Friday to $65.67 a barrel. It was the first time that U.S. crude crossed $65 since January 2020.

The Senate, meanwhile, began debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. Approval of the package - the nation's sixth stimulus package in about a year since the pandemic began - could come this weekend.