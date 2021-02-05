Stocks Rise as Weak Jobs Growth Boosts Arguments for More Stimulus

Stocks were rising Friday as the U.S. jobs report disappointed but Wall Street looked past the data and to the belief that the weak labor growth could lead to additional coronavirus aid.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99 points, or 0.32%, to 31,155, the S&P 500 gained 0.25% and the Nasdaq was up 0.05%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded at record intraday highs during the session.

The U.S. economy added 49,000 jobs in January, a weaker-than-expected number that revealed how private sector employment continues to lag forecasts amid pandemic-linked shutdowns for businesses and factories. December's report was downwardly revised to a 227,000 decrease.

The unemployment rate last month fell to 6.3% from 6.7% and the labor force participation rate declined.

"There are not many positive things to say about this report. The unemployment rate fell, but so did the labor force participation rate," said Indeed's economic research director Nick Bunker.

"We are still well below where we were in February 2020, and to see no progress there is concerning. And while we’re adding payrolls, it would take over 28 years at our current three-month average pace to fill the gap in jobs we have lost since February," he said.

The weak jobs report has boosted optimism surrounding President Joe Biden’s push for another round of fiscal stimulus for millions of Americans.

The Senate approved a budget bill early Friday that paves the way for Democratic lawmakers in the upper chamber to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill without Republican support.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report was up almost 2% Friday after the healthcare giant submitted an application with U.S. regulators seeking emergency use authorization for its investigational single-dose Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report was falling more than 7% Friday after the maker of connected fitness equipment posted its first quarter with sales of more than $1 billion but warned that costs to address delivery delays would crimp profits.

GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose after Robinhood, the online trading app, removed limits on buying shares of the stocks made popular by the Reddit investor forum WallStreetBets.