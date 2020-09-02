S&P 500 and Nasdaq Extend Rally, Set Intraday Record Highs

Stocks rose Wednesday after Wall Street kicked off September with strong gains and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 145 points, or 0.51%, to 28,791, the S&P 500 rose 0.42% and the Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq established new intraday highs Wednesday.

Equities traded higher even after private companies in the U.S. added fewer jobs in August than expected. The private sector jobs report from ADP is a precursor to the official U.S. jobs report for August that will be released on Friday.

U.S. Private Companies Temper Hiring as Pandemic Wears On

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq started September by closing at record highs Tuesday as the tech sector continued its strong rally and economic data on U.S. manufacturing and construction came in better than expected.

“At the moment the market is seeing a lot of positive momentum,” Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas in New York, told Reuters. “If you get OK-to-good data and anything from the political landscape that looks like its moving more toward a compromise that’s constructive for markets.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, said following a phone call Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that “serious differences” remain between Democrats and the White House over the next coronavirus relief package.

“Sadly, this phone call made clear that Democrats and the White House continue to have serious differences understanding the gravity of the situation that America’s working families are facing,” Pelosi said.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report was rising 2.24% to $565.22 Wednesday after the company unveiled new gaming chips and received a number of price target hikes from analysts.