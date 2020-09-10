Stocks Fluctuate as Tech Rally Loses Momentum

Stocks turned mixed Thursday as a rally in technology stocks fizzled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.13%, to 27,905, the S&P 500 slipped 0.02% and the Nasdaq rose 0.33% but came off earlier highs.

Stocks were coming off Wednesday's solid session that saw the S&P 500 rise 2.01% - its best day since June- and the Nasdaq put an end to a three-day losing streak that lopped 11% off the tech-heavy index.

A disappointing report on U.S. jobless claims exposed weaknesses in a job market recovery.

First-time jobless claims in the U.S. held below 1 million for a second straight week but came in higher than economists' forecasts.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 884,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits for the week ended Sept. 5, but they remained unchanged from the previous week. Economists had forecast claims to fall to 835,000.

Millions of Americans still remain out of work even as companies have re-hired furloughed workers and the number of people filing for benefits has dropped from a near 7 million peak in March.

Further stimulus from Congress also remains a question as Democrats and Republicans are at an impasse over a fifth coronavirus aid bill.

Republicans proposed a new, smaller relief package but a Senate vote this week is unlikely to pass as Democrats push for more sweeping aid.

Citigroup (C) - Get Report said Thursday that longtime CEO Michael Corbat would be stepping down early next year, and will be replaced by the group's global consumer banking head, Jane Fraser.

Corbat has led Citigroup for eight years and spent more than four decades with the bank. Fraser, who has been with the bank for 16 years, will become the first woman to lead a major U.S. bank.