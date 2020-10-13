Stocks Fall on J&J Vaccine Setback and Stimulus Stalemate - TheStreet
Stocks Fall on J&J Vaccine Setback and Stimulus Stalemate

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks were lower Tuesday following a setback in a coronavirus vaccine trial being conducted by Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report and as investors were discouraged by a stalemate over fresh government aid.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97 points, or 0.34%, to 28,739, the S&P 500 was down 0.39% and the Nasdaq declined 0.27%.

Johnson & Johnson paused its trial of a vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, following an unexplained illness in a patient.

The healthcare giant said the trial participant’s illness was being reviewed and evaluated.

"Adverse events - illnesses, accidents, etc. - even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” the company said.

The company also reported third-quarter earnings of $2.20 a share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.98. J&J also raised its revenue and earnings guidance for 2020.

The stock fell 1.48% to $149.59 in trading Tuesday.

In Washington, negotiations over a fresh round of relief for struggling Americans hit hard during the coronavirus remained deadlocked as House Democrats and the White House failed to agree on terms of a package.

JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as the bank set aside a much lower amount to cover bad loans amid an improving domestic economy.

Citigroup's  (C) - Get Report third-quarter earnings beat expectations as lower loan loss provisions and firmer trading revenue boosted the bank's bottom line.

Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report posted a loss of $5.4 billion in the third quarter as the crippling costs of the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer the airline industry's bottom line.

JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report, meanwhile will launch a bevy of new products, including the 5G-capable iPhone 12, on Tuesday, while Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report has kicked off its two-day Prime Day sales event.

Jim Cramer: Apple Has to Make iPhone 12 Debut Unique

Jim Cramer: Amazon's Prime Day Is a Tell on the Consumer

