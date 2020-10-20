Stocks Rise as Wall Street Hopes Aid Package Reached Tuesday - TheStreet
Stocks Rise as Wall Street Hopes Aid Package Can Be Reached Tuesday

Stocks rise as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are said to have narrowed some of their differences on a coronavirus aid package.
Stocks rose Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were said to have narrowed some of their differences on a coronavirus relief package. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 201 points, or 0.71%, to 28,396, the S&P 500 rose 0.65% and the Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report rose 0.43% Tuesday even after the U.S. Department of Justice filed its long-awaited antitrust case against the tech giant, alleging Google abused its power. Court filings showed that 11 state attorneys general joined the lawsuit.

The Justice Department formally announced the charges against Google Tuesday.

Google said the suit was "deeply flawed," arguing that "people use Google because they choose to - not because they're forced to or because they can't find alternatives." The company said it would have a fuller statement later Tuesday.

As for stimulus talks, Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for settling on terms of a relief package before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“The Speaker continues to hope that, by the end of the day Tuesday, we will have clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election,” said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill via Twitter. “The two principals will speak again (Tuesday) and staff work will continue around the clock.”

Pelosi told House Democrats on Monday that significant areas of disagreement were standing in the way of any stimulus deal, Bloomberg reported, citing four people who participated in the closed conference call.

Stocks fell sharply Monday as optimism faded that lawmakers could reach an agreement on a relief package for millions of struggling Americans before Election Day. 

Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Report reported fiscal first-quarter core earnings of $1.63 a share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.41. Organic revenue at the consumer goods giant jumped 9%.

P&G raised its full-year sales and core earnings growth outlooks for  fiscal 2021.

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Report, Texas Instruments  (TXN) - Get Report and Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report are expected to report earnings after the closing bell Tuesday.

