Dow Slips, S&P 500 Aims for Record High as Tech Sector Leads

Stocks are mixed Monday following Wall Street's third straight week of gains.

Stocks were mixed Monday following Wall Street's third straight week of gains as investors seek fresh catalysts to continue pushing equities higher.

A stalemate in Congress on the next round of coronavirus stimulus, U.S. and China trade tensions and the end of the summer vacation season were leading to cautious trading and light volumes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32 points, or 0.12%, to 27,898, the S&P 500 gained 0.35% to 3,384 and the Nasdaq was up 0.8%, led by gains in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and JD.com (JD) - Get Report.

Tesla Hits Record After Wedbush Lifts Price-Target to $1,900

Nvidia Set to Hit All-Time High - What Wall Street's Saying

The Dow rose 1.8% last week and the S&P 500 gained 0.6%. The S&P 500 flirted much of last week with reaching an all-time high. The index has risen more than 50% since its pandemic lows in March.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said they expect the S&P 500 to rise an additional 7% in 2020 to their target of 3,600.

But friction between the U.S. and China - the world's two largest economies postponed a weekend meeting to discuss progress of their phase one trade agreement - continues to weigh on the minds of investors as do stalled coronavirus aid negotiations.

Retail earnings will be in focus this week with reports from Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and TJX Cos. (TJX) - Get Report.

TJX is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report took a stake in Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Get Report, buying 20.9 million shares of the Toronto-based miner during the second quarter.

Barrick Gold jumped 11.36% to $30.06 on Monday.

No, Warren Buffett Did Not Buy Gold