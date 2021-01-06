Dow Falls and Tech Stocks Slide as Democrats Lead in Georgia Elections

Stocks decline and technology shares slump as investors bet Democrats would win the U.S. Senate.

Stocks declined Wednesday and technology shares slumped as investors bet Democrats would win the U.S. Senate.

Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock beat Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, winning one of two Senate runoffs in the state. Warnock's victory puts the Senate majority within the Democratic party’s reach.

The race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff remains too early to call as votes were still being counted. Ossoff has a slim lead, according to multiple reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.17%, to 30,339, the S&P 500 declined 0.49% and the Nasdaq slumped 1.13% on concerns big technology companies could face tougher antitrust scrutiny under a Democrat-controlled Congress.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit 1% for the first time since March.

The elections in Georgia will determine whether the Democrats take control of Congress and enable them to push the legislative agenda of President-elect Joe Biden. If the Democrats win both runoffs they would be on even-footing with Republicans in the Senate, allowing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote in any deadlock.

Analysts believe a swing to the Democrats could lead to greater fiscal stimulus and higher taxes. Just one Republican win would give the GOP enough votes to block Biden from pursuing his more ambitious policies on trade, energy and security.

"I don't expect major stock market implications surrounding a 50/50 tie in the Senate," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, Calif. "While the vice president's vote means that a straight party line vote would belong to the Democrats, some of the market unfriendly policies that investors have been worried about in the event of a Blue Wave are still not going to come so easily."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, signed an executive order Tuesday banning transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group's Alipay. China accused the U.S. on Wednesday of abusing its powers, saying its actions only harmed American consumers.

Private payrolls at U.S. companies unexpectedly fell by 123,000 during December, the first decline since April, as the coronavirus pandemic crimped hiring, particularly in the leisure and hospitality and retail industries.