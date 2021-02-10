Stocks Set Records as Earnings Impress and Inflation Is Tame

Stocks rise as U.S. consumer prices show scant inflation and earnings are generally strong.

Stocks rose Wednesday, rebounding from a dip that ended Wall Street's six-day winning streak, as U.S. consumer prices showed scant inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 98 points, or 0.31%, to 31,474, the S&P 500 was up 0.43% and the Nasdaq gained 0.59%. The three stock market indexes set intraday record highs.

The consumer price index rose 0.3% in January, matching economists' forecasts. The rate of inflation over the past year was unchanged at 1.4%. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also rose 1.4%.

Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management and portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) - Get Report, said that while the data wasn't showing an increase in inflation now, it's "on its way thanks to fiscal and monetary stimulus and pent-up consumer demand that should intensify as the economy reopens."

Davis said the U.S. could see a surge in inflationary consumer spending later this year as coronavirus lockdowns ease and consumers begin spending their stimulus checks.

Stocks closed mixed Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending six-day winning streaks but the Nasdaq finishing with another record high.

Stocks have rallied the past week on expectations that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package will be passed by Democrats without support from lawmakers on the Republican side.

Biden on Tuesday lent his support to limiting $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making under $75,000, during a meeting with corporate CEOs such as JPMorgan Chase’s (JPM) - Get Report Jamie Dimon and Walmart's (WMT) - Get Report Doug McMillon.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report was falling nearly 5% on Wednesday after the automaker posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings amid a strong rebound in demand for its cars and trucks, though warned a global semiconductor chip shortage could cut into 2021 earnings.

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report soared 17% Wednesday after reporting record revenue in the fourth quarter but warning that user growth in 2021 could slow.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, meanwhile, will speak at 2 p.m. ET on the "State of the U.S. Labor Market" in a webinar hosted by the Economic Club of New York.